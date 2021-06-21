Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$31.55 during trading on Monday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

