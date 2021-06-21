Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,438,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,632,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.88 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

