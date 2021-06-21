Byron C. Vielehr Sells 5,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FISV stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. 276,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

