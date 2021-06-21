CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.39% of CalAmp worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

