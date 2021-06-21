Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $21.04 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Callisto Network has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $118,688.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.55 or 0.05959289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00124708 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 164.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

