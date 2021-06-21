Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

