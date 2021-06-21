Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets cut HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HEXO opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. HEXO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

