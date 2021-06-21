Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.70 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

