Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB opened at $1.92 on Monday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.