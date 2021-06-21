Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

