Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

