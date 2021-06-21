Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Theleme Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Theleme Partners LLP cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699,000 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 4.1% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Carrier Global worth $122,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

