Cartesi Price Hits $0.42 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $152.71 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,762,573 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

