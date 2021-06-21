Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $8.24 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $23,539.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00697028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00042887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081235 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.