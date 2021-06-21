Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Shares of CAT opened at $210.79 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

