Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.