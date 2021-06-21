Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

