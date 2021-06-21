Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.67 $206.16 million $6.22 10.11 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.99 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Century Communities beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

