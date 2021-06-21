Cerity Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,677. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $245.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

