Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

