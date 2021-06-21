Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 125,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

