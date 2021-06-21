Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Certara worth $72,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock worth $212,690,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.