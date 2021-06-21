Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 8.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,589,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $685.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $674.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.