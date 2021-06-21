Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Acquires $43,632.96 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
