Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Acquires $43,632.96 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,426. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

