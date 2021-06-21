Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

CHE.UN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 889,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$722.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

