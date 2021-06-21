China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (CAOVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on July 27th

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7604 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $12.27 on Monday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
