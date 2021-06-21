Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $191.72 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

