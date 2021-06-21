CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $244,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 585.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

