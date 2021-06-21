CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $185.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

