CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CNX Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in CNX Resources by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 307,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

