CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.15% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$7.57. 911,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.72 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.