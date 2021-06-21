Citigroup Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

