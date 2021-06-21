Citigroup Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
