Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $190.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $158.59. 6,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.