Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $140.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

