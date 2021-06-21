Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $28,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

