Citigroup Inc. Sells 110,653 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

