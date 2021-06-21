Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $132.61 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

