Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,729 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

