Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.49 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 5,113,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

