Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 192,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Clene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $684.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.