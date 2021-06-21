Cloudbric Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $78,815.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00043123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081200 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

