Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post sales of $40.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $171.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

