CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $48.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $395.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

