Collective 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,591.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 1% against the dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $228,959.62 and $81,591.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

