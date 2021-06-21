Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.40

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 49571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,768 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,818,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,367 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,915,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 694,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
