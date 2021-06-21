Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.40

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 49571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,768 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,818,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,367 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,915,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,667,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 694,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

