Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $118.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.