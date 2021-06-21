Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.41 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

