Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

