Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,343 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $32.35 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

