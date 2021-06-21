Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,631 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIG opened at $64.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

